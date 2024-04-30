Where Does Brad Pitt Stand With His and Angelina Jolie's Kids?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage brought them six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. Unfortunately, the exes’ bitter and ongoing divorce battle, which has included fights over custody, created a divide among the Jolie-Pitt siblings when it comes to their relationship with their father. A source exclusively told Life & Style on April 25, 2024, that the kids “do get into arguments about their parents,” so where does Brad stand with each of them?

Brad Pitt Is Estranged From Kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne

According to Life & Style’s source, “Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Vivienne are all adamantly on Team Angie.” Oldest child Maddox, who was born in Cambodia in 2001 and adopted by Angelina in 2002, hasn’t spoken much about his relationship with his father. However, the child actor did testify against Brad during a custody hearing in 2021, and a source told Us Weekly at the time that “wasn’t very flattering toward Brad.”

“He doesn’t completely hate Brad, but he told the truth in the deposition he gave. He’s happy that his dad got help and is sober now,” the insider added of the Bullet Train star’s battle with alcohol addiction.

A source told In Touch in August 2022 that Brad was “super upset” that he was estranged from Maddox and that he “really misses” his oldest child.

Pax, who was born in Vietnam in 2003 and adopted by Angelina in 2007, seemingly made his feelings about his father clear in a 2020 social media post that resurfaced and went viral in November 2023. “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!” Pax appeared to write in an Instagram Story, as seen in apparent screenshots shared by Daily Mail at the time.

“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” the post continued. “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Brad and Angelina’s oldest daughter, Zahara, whom the Maleficient star adopted from Ethiopia in 2005, seemingly snubbed her father by dropping “Pitt” from her name when she was inducted into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in November 2023. Instead, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” at the ceremony, as seen in a video shared by Essence.

Brad Pitt’s Kids Shiloh and Knox Are on His Side

Brad does have two of his children defending him: Shiloh and Knox, who “continue to talk to their dad,” Life & Style’s source shared. “The other kids don’t understand their connection to Brad. They try to persuade them to switch sides, and it causes a lot of tension,” the insider added.

Shiloh, who was born in 2006, and Knox, who was born alongside Viv in 2008, “see him often and they text,” the source continued. “Shiloh and Knox always had a special bond with him. Viv did, too, for a while, but in the past few years, she’s distanced herself — working with Angelina on the play was a huge part of that.”

While Knox is essentially a “mini Brad,” it’s Shiloh who appears to have the closest relationship with the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor. A source exclusively told Life & Style on March 29, 2024, that they have a “special bond.”

“As she’s gotten older, it’s become pretty clear that Shiloh is her father’s daughter,” the insider said, noting that she and Brad are both interested in history, art and architecture. “She gets that from her dad. They both love to shoot hoops and talk about things like the environment, classic movies and books.”