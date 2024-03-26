Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Coparenting Relationship With 6 Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once a ​ family of eight before they called it quits on their marriage in 2016. The former Hollywood “It” couple share kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, and have since been in a nasty custody battle over their minor children.

It’s been more than seven years since they began their rocky coparenting relationship – and a lot has happened since then. Most recently, Shiloh decided to live with Brad, who lives down the neighborhood from Angelina, who “wasn’t happy” about her daughter’s choice.