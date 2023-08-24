Angelina Jolie has hired a brand-new assistant — her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne. “She isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angie, 48, explained of tapping the teen to be her right-hand while she works as a producer on a musical adaptation of The Outsiders. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

While it’s a dream opportunity for any kid, says a source, Brad Pitt isn’t convinced his ex’s intentions are entirely pure. The actor, 59, has spent the past seven years battling with Angelina over custody of Viv, as well as her five siblings, and “he thinks this is just another attempt by Angie to drive a wedge between him and his daughter,” the insider reveals to Life & Style exclusively. “It’s no secret that Angie’s always trying to make sure the kids are Team Mom. She’s a master manipulator when it comes to the children taking sides.”

This July, Angelina was spotted apartment hunting with Zahara, 18, and Pax, 19, in New York City, where her play is set to debut on Broadway. But Brad — who continues to fight for joint custody of their youngest offspring, Viv and her twin, Knox, plus daughter Shiloh, 17 — is L.A.-based. “The situation has started a whole new war between Brad and Angie,” says the source. “Of course Brad is happy that Vivienne’s found something she’s passionate about, but he’s worried that he may lose her in the process.”