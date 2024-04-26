Less than three months after King Charles III revealed his cancer diagnosis, the royal family gave the public an update on his health.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the palace said in a new announcement via Instagram on Friday, April 26. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”



Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with cancer on February 5. The diagnosis came after he was hospitalized and had a procedure done for benign prostate enlargement. “A separate issue of concern was noted,” the palace’s statement said. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.” The royal patriarch began treatments immediately and briefly postponed public-facing duties.

The king “remains wholly positive about his treatment,” the February statement said, adding that Charles decided to share the news in order “to prevent speculation and in the hopes it may assist the public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Meanwhile, Charles’ daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton is also currently battling cancer. She had a planned abdominal surgery in January and announced her cancer diagnosis two months later on March 22.

“[My] medical team advised preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate, 42, revealed. “This, of course, came as a huge shock and [Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [our three kids] in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

While Charles has resurfaced and begun taking part in public engagements again, Kate is keeping a lower profile. The palace has not confirmed when she will return to her royal duties and no updates on her condition have been given since the March 22 announcement.

“Kate’s anxious to get back to juggling royal duties and the children, but that will take some time,” a source explained to Life & Style. “Thankfully, she has the support of her family.” The insider added that William, 41, has been a “pillar of strength” for the princess.

William has slowly been easing back into taking on more public duties amid Kate’s treatment and recovery. On Thursday, April 25, he attended an event promoting better mental health at St. Michael’s Church of England High School and reportedly brought home gifts for Kate and the pair’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The proud dad also recently spent quality time with George, 10, at a soccer game in Birmingham, England, on April 11.