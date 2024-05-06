Lauren Sanchez Shows off 'No Makeup, No Filter' Photo

Lauren Sanchez shared an Instagram Story photo with fans on Sunday, May 5, where she claimed to be makeup free, even though she had to admit everything wasn’t au natural.

“No makeup…no filter…just @thebeautysandwich,” Lauren, 54, captioned the snapshot, crediting skin guru Iván Pol’s famed facial for her dewy and wrinkle-free visage that was positively glowing.

The former TV newscaster added, “Oh, and my lashes from last night,” referring to her extra-long eyelashes she wore to MONSE x Cultured Magazine pre-Met Gala cocktail party on May 4.

Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez/Instagram

For the event, Lauren donned a strapless sheer black Monse SS24 mini dress with an extra short skirt and a corset top. She shared an Instagram post wearing the garment, calling it the, “perfect little black dress,” before heading to the party.

Fans were divided over the look in comments, with one person asking, “Undergarment?! Or a dress?” while another said, “Looks like something for the bedroom.” However, one fan commented, “It’s a mf smoke show!!” while another wrote, “This is just the best look. Wow.”

Others said they were looking forward to what Lauren would be wearing when she hit the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, which will be her first time at the event as well as the first Met Gala for fiancé Jeff Bezos.

The licensed helicopter pilot is known for her love of body-hugging, skin-baring outfits, and is reportedly getting help from Vogue global editor Anna Wintour with her look for the gala.

“Anna Wintour is personally helping Sanchez with selecting her dress, and that she was choosing between custom looks by Oscar de la Renta and two other designers,” fashion journalist Amy Odell reported on April 26, as told to her by an insider.

She continued, “As I reported in ANNA: The Biography, Anna doesn’t always get personally involved in what guests wear, but she knows Sanchez has ‘poor taste,’” the insider told her.

DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Image

Lauren wore a much-debated strapless red dress with a sheer corset midsection and a push up top to an April 10 state dinner at the White House, with some calling the look far too racy for such an elevated affair.

Famed New York City restauranteur Keith McNally took a serious dig at the former journalist, posting a series of Lauren in various red carpet looks to his Instagram page on April 15. In the caption he wrote, “Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos’ new wife [sic] – Lauren Sanchez – ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING? What an ugly and f–king SMUG–LOOKING couple they make,” adding, “Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?”

The Balthazar owner later dialed back the caption to read, “What a Bizarre-looking couple. Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?” after getting blowback for his attack on Lauren’s appearance.