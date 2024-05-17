Summer House star Amanda Batula reacted to her husband, Kyle Cooke, calling her a “f–king bitch” on the show.

“We didn’t really talk about it yet,” Amanda, 32, said while appearing on the Thursday, May 16, episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I think there’s a bigger conversation to be had.”

In addition to admitting they haven’t had a conversation about the comment, Amanda shared that she and Kyle, 41, don’t watch the show together.

Amanda reflected on the incident one week after fans watched Kyle call his wife the nasty name during the May 9 episode. The pair got into an argument after Amanda told her husband she wanted to take a step back from his company, Loverboy, and start her own swimsuit line. He wasn’t supportive of the idea, and tried to apologize to Amanda later in the episode. However, she made it clear she wasn’t ready to talk about it and shut down the conversation.

“I’m sorry for being concerned …” Kyle began before Amanda said, “For yourself?”

Kyle didn’t take her comment well and said, “F–k you.” The incident then escalated when he called her a “f–king bitch” while storming out of the house.

While appearing on WWHL, Amanda also reflected on watching Kyle cry during the May 16 episode in light of the fight. “I love that man, so it always hurts me to see him cry,” she began. “I don’t know why … I didn’t really care that much.”

She added that she should have been the one crying because he wasn’t “supporting” her.

The couple – who tied the knot in September 2021 – have experienced many ups and downs during season 8 of the Bravo show. While Kyle previously admitted they weren’t on the same page, the pair also didn’t agree on Amanda’s desire to buy a house in the suburbs.

Kyle reflected on the argument during an exclusive interview with Life & Style just hours before Amanda appeared on the talk show. “My delivery and my reaction, you know, it could have been a lot better,” the TV personality admitted while promoting his partnership with Goldfish. “I think it’d been a long day. I wish I just had a mouthful of Goldfish and I didn’t answer.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

He then noted that there’s “more” to the situation than viewers saw on the show. “I don’t think I quite understood what she was proposing,” he said about Amanda’s potential new career venture. “I’d always be supportive of anything she did.”

Meanwhile, Amanda exclusively told Life & Style that she still hopes to launch a swimsuit line. “I want to do something, but I have no updates as of right now,” she said.