Did Summer House's Kyle Cooke Cheat on Amanda Batula? Rumors Explained

More Bravo infidelities? Summer House fans are hoping that Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula aren’t on the road to splitsville after news broke that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheated on girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

“As we witness the fallout from the mess that is Scandoval, a Bravo couple on the opposite coast will soon find themselves in a very similar mess,” a social media post from the Instagram gossip account Deux Moi posted on Thursday, March 9. “He will be exposed for another ‘mistake.’ Will she be able to forgive and forget this one?”

Fans were quick to speculate that the anonymous tip was referring to Kyle and Amanda, especially since this isn’t the first Deux Moi post appearing to hint at a scandal between the two. However, neither Summer House star has spoken out thus far.

Reps for Kyle and Amanda did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Did Kyle Cooke Cheat on Amanda Batula?

Ahead of the March 9 Deux Moi post, the Instagram gossip account posted a separate anonymous tip that appeared to be referencing the Summer House couple who married in September 2021.

“Now that this reality show is back on air, seems like a good time to air some dirty laundry about a certain soon to be 40 cast member,” the late February post read. “Friend of a friend was hooking up with this married man last summer when the season was filming … no shockers there given his past cheating history. Hope wifey didn’t send [sic] a prenup after all!”

Before they officially tied the knot, fans watched as Kyle admitted to cheating on Amanda during the Summer House season 3 premiere, which aired in March 2019. The Loverboy founder said that he “blacked out” during a “guys’ trip” and “woke up with a girl in [his] bed.”

Are Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Still Together?

As of early March 2023, it appears the couple is still going strong. They were spotted at fellow Bravo star Avery Singer’s BachBoss event at The Shanghai at Hutong in New York City.

“You love who you love when you know it’s the right person for you that’s all that matters,” Amanda told Page Six in October 2022, after the pair celebrated their one-year marriage anniversary. “It doesn’t matter what other people think or say because they don’t have to marry that person.”