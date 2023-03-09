Just some summer girlies! The ladies of Bravo’s Summer House love hanging out in a bikini while spending the season in the Hamptons — and we don’t blame them.

Paige DeSorbo, the show’s resident fashionista, shared her favorite bikini picks with fans while hosting an Amazon Live in June 2022.

“I love a three-piece set that just gives you the matching cover-up. You don’t have to think about it. I feel like everyone is getting married in Italy recently, like Kourtney Kardashian. This is giving me Italian vibes. It’s like a marble floor,” she gushed over a black and white bikini. “It was just giving me rich vacation vibes. The cover-up that goes with it is a fully sheer little sarong. You can tie it however you want. This top has underwire so it gives you that push up that you want. It has pads inside, but you can take the pads out. The back of this bathing suit is kind of cheeky, but not a thong.”

Thankfully, the Bravolebrity is always here for some tips and tricks when it comes to recreating her fashion looks at home.

With the series filming all summer long, the Summer House stars have some major workout pointers when it comes to staying in shape and showing off their bikini bodies.

Lindsay Hubbard, for one, revealed that her workout routine will always “start in the winter,” while chatting with Page Six in February 2020. “A lot of cardio and squats because they love to show our asses,” she added.

Paige and BFF Amanda Batula are on the same page when it comes to fitness routines — there isn’t one.

“There’s no diet, there’s no plan,” Paige joked. Amanda added, “Abs are made in the kitchen. That’s why you also get a spray tan, because they do a little airbrush of some abs and you’re all good.”

One thing's for sure, this friend group just loves to have fun and look good while doing it. They don't care who on Bravo is watching.