It may be snowy in Vermont, but the Winter House girls still love their bikini photos! For two seasons, a group of Bravo personalities have traveled to Stowe, Vermont, for drinking, fun and … lots of drama.

Ahead of the show’s October 2022 second season premiere, Craig Conover teased what fans can expect to see from his relationship with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

“You get to see us work through some issues that we had never had to deal with before,” the Southern Charm star told E! News. “If you can do long distance right, it’s kind of a cheat. It’s a little easier, you don’t have to deal with some stuff. We went from long distance to living together for three weeks and you get to see some decisions be made.”

Paige, for her part, stayed quiet about what was to come in the show’s season. However, there were more fashion-forward moments from the Summer House star. The reality star has become a style icon in her own right, no matter what season it is.

“I know some people are always like, ‘Oh my God, Paige is, like, always trying to be so trendy.’ And I’m like, ‘How are you not trying to be trendy?'” Paige told Refinery29 in September 2022. “I love trying all of the trends, even if I try it and then I absolutely hate it.”

Her tips for budding fashion icons are simple — have the full outfit idea in mind.

“When I buy a certain outfit, I know that I’m wearing my hair in a slicked-back bun — and thank you, Hailey Bieber,” Paige told the website. “I think that actually is one of my favorite trends and one of the easiest, because it’s like, you don’t have your hair-wash schedule complete if you know you’re doing a slicked-back bun. When I’m doing a slick back bun, I know that my makeup needs to be kind of flawless.”

When it comes to flawless, the brunette beauty has no issues showing off her bikini body.

“My go-to work out is P.Volve, I’ve gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home,” she gushed to E! News in July 2020. “I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for only 30 minutes. It’s all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It’s my favorite!”

