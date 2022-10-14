Wedding bells in their future? Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy says that her costar Craig Conover will “definitely” get engaged to girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

“I don’t know when, I hope it does work out,” the Bravo star, 32, tells Life & Style in an exclusive video at the DIRECTV Wives Night Out Event in New York City on Thursday, October 13. “I’ve always been a huge Paige fan. I think that’s the reason why I forgave Craig so easily. I’m excited for them.”

During her early days on Southern Charm, the hair stylist and Craig had some bad blood. The pair butted heads when she was in an on-and-off relationship for three years with Craig’s best friend and costar Austen Kroll. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, in July, Madison confirmed that she and Craig had officially put an end to their feud. Thanks, in part, to Paige, whom Craig went public with in October 2021 after months of speculation.

“I love it,” Madison said of Craig and Paige at the time. “I mean, that’s why I’m giving Craig a second chance.”

While the Winter House stars aren’t walking down the aisle any time soon, the same can’t be said for Madison. The reality star, who shares son Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, is gearing up to tie the knot with Brett Randle.

“I’m a month away from the wedding and I feel really good,” the mother of one gushes. “I’m just kind of, I don’t wanna say ready to get it over with, but I’ve been planning this for a year now. So, I’m just ready to marry the man of my dreams.”

The Bravo star continues, “I’m all set, but you know, I feel like you hit those hiccups in the on the way and I’ll deal with it then, but I haven’t been at bridezilla so far.”

Madison LeCroy/Instagram

While the couple is excited to get married, both Madison and Brett “already have the wedding jitters.” She adds, “We just got done planning our honeymoon and I think that’s kind of the main thing that I’m the most excited about.”

However, she’s staying tight-lipped about the honeymoon destination!

“I love being married,” Madison says. “I think that’s honestly such a great unit that I can’t wait to experience with him. Then, hopefully you know, start a family of our own.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper