Bravolebrity Madison LeCroy is known for her stardom on Southern Charm, but she is also a mom, a businesswoman and an influencer. The South Carolina native shares updates and photos from her life with fans on social media. And sometimes, the blonde beauty shares some of her hottest bikini and swimsuit moments on Instagram too!

“Taking this sandy bottom to Cabo to collab with one of my favorite bikini companies,” Madison captioned a sultry Instagram carousel post in August 2021, which featured an image of her flashing her backside to the camera.

While she seemingly loves the beach, Madison also enjoys the colder seasons. In December 2021, the reality TV personality shared multiple wintry moments with her Instagram followers from her ski trip to Park City, Utah. She even showed off her snowboarding skills in one video, which featured her effortlessly shredding some snow down a large mountain.

“Sometimes, you just need to adjust your attitude #2022,” Madison captioned her Instagram video that month as she rang in the new year.

Aside from her vacay moments, Madison values her family. She shares her son, Hudson, with ex-husband Josh Hughes, and the Maven salon co-owner frequently uploads adorable photos of her child online.

“As the years [passed], I look at how we’ve grown up together,” the Bravo star captioned an Instagram carousel post with Hudson in October 2021. “Every birthday just gets better every year. I will always be one step behind you, supporting your decisions and trusting in your goals and dreams. I have no doubt, Hudson, that you can be anyone or anything you choose. Thank you for making me the luckiest mom on the planet! You always make my day feel special.”

Though she prioritizes her kid, Madison is also head over heels in love with her fiancé, Brett Randle. Prior to finding her future husband, Madison was linked to Jay Cutler following her December 2020 split from Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll. Madison and Brett went public with their romance in June 2021 and got engaged in October of that year.

“He proposed to me in the living room, and my son’s behind him, just clapping,” she previously told Us Weekly about Brett’s proposal. “I completely, like, blacked out at the point of whatever he was saying. I had no idea. … It was perfect.”

Scroll down to see photos of Madison’s best bikini photos!