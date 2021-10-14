Congrats! Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is engaged to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Brett, the couple announced on Thursday, October 14, via an Amazon livestream.

“Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time, and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Madison, 31, gushed about her big news. That being said, the pair aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress. I had never done any of that. This is really the first time that I’m going to be a bride, so I’m going to take my time,” Madison told Us Weekly shortly after the announcement. The salon owner shares an 8-year-old son named Hudson with ex-husband Josh Hughes, whom she split from in 2015 after five years of marriage.

The Bravolebrity went Instagram official with Brett in June 2021 after first dishing about her mystery man the previous April. The pair met while vacationing separately.

“I was visiting Scottsdale, Arizona, with a bunch of my girlfriends for a Bachelorette party. He was there for a friend’s birthday party,” the hairstylist dished to Us Weekly in June 2021. “I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant. And I mean you really can’t miss him.”

She noted her 6-foot-3 beau was hard to miss, considering he’s “absolutely stunning.” However, they almost missed each other when Madison’s friend wanted to go to a different destination.

“I’m thinking in my head, ‘Oh, my God. Damn it, I wanted to talk to that guy,’ but I wasn’t going to walk up to him,” she recalled, adding she waited outside in the front of the bar while two of the girls in her group went to the restroom. “The next thing I know I see him, like, b-lining [toward me] and I’m talking at a fast pace and I’m looking at my friend like, ‘What is this guy about to do? Like I’m nervous.’ Yes, he makes me very nervous.”

Brett was very straight-forward with his intentions about their first meeting. “He comes up to me and he’s like, ‘What is your name? I’ve got to take you out. I need your number. I’ve got to see you again,’” Madison said.

The reality babe gave Brett her number but warned him that he could only take her out in Charleston, South Carolina. Surprisingly, he jetted off to the east coast as soon as Madison returned from the Bachelorette party.

“I fly back to town, and he sends me a video and he goes, ‘Charleston is beautiful. The weather is great here.’ And I’m, like, ‘No f–king way did this guy just show up here,’” Madison recalled about the bold gesture. “So, you know me and all my gays, we start doing background checks, and we start running his number and making sure he’s not a serial killer or anything.”

Brett’s big move paid off. Madison gushed they “fell in love instantly” and have “been together pretty much non-stop” since then.

The blonde beauty called her romance with Brett “the most grown-up relationship” she’s ever been in, which seemed to be a slight dig at ex Austen Kroll. The Southern Charm costars had a tumultuous relationship during season 7 and ultimately called it quits in December 2020.