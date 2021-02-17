Making it official! A new year means new engagements, and that’s proving true among Hollywood’s biggest stars and reality personalities.

Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant started off 2021 in the best way. Not only did the MTV celeb find out she was expecting her first child over the holidays, but she got the proposal of a lifetime. “On cloud nine,” she captioned a shot of her now-fiancé, Gus Gazda, popping the question on January 2.

“The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday,” Nilsa gushed. “Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon.” The TV star said Gus “picked up the broken pieces” of her heart and “put them back together one by one” with his unconditional love toward her. “You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you!” she continued her post.

Victoria’s Secret angel Kate Bock also had a double celebration while joining the roster of stars wearing a brand-new diamond ring in 2021. “Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love. Heart bursting all day and night,” the New York-based model wrote in her Instagram announcement on January 31.

Kate’s husband-to-be returned the love in his own social media post. “Souls tend to go back to who feels like home,” Kevin Love shared on Instagram. “My Fiancée. The Joy of My Life,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player added in his caption.

Wedding bells are ringing in the sports world, too! Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is planning to tie the knot with his longtime boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka “JP” Kajaala, after getting engaged. “I’m excited to marry JP because he’s just the best,” the athlete told People on February 10. “He’s kind, he’s funny, and he’s just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the out (which is a lot). He’s my cheerleader and I’m his. I just love him a lot.”

