He’s quite the catch! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie is head over heels for her boyfriend, Brock Davies. After the starlet, 35, revealed she suffered a miscarriage following an unexpected pregnancy with her beau, fans are curious about her latest love. We rounded up some fast facts about Brock and his relationship with the Bravolebrity to fill you in.

Where Is Brock From?

The Jason Momoa lookalike was born in New Zealand but grew up in Australia. He emigrated to the United States to pursue college football and hopefully go pro. So far, it seems he has yet to reach that goal.

What Is Brock’s Job?

The Australian hottie is a personal trainer — which should come as no surprise to anyone who lays eyes on the jacked athlete. He owns two F45 training studios and has played rugby internationally. He also played defense for Colorado State University’s football team.

How Did Brock and Scheana Meet?

The happy couple was introduced to one another by mutual friends during an event in San Diego, a source told People in February. The Aussie also spoke about their beginnings on Scheana’s “Scheananigans” podcast in November 2019.

“I met a couple of her friends then, and I was like, ‘Ugh, L.A. chicks, stay away from these girls.’ And then we just chatted,” he explained. “The next day I figured out who she was because I didn’t know anything about her, so my mate told me her name, went on her social media. I was like, ‘Who is this chick? A million followers? Whatever.’ So then I slid into her DMs and then we hung out.”

When Did They Make Their Relationship Official?

The Pump Rules OG revealed “Single Scheana died in Bali” in November 2019, when she posted a photo of the couple kissing next to a waterfall in the incredible Indonesian island. The post effectively made their relationship Instagram official, but it seems the dynamic duo had been seeing each other for a short period before the trip.

Do Brock and Scheana Have Plans for the Future?

According to Brock’s Instagram bio, he is already a father to two children, son Eli and daughter Winter — and the pair have plans for more. “I want at least two and he already has two,” she told Maria Menounos in an interview on May 27. “So four I think, for him, is a good number.”

Scheana revealed she suffered a miscarriage after a surprise pregnancy with Brock during the June 25 episode of her podcast. She detailed how her doctor told her it would be “close to impossible” for her to get pregnant naturally — hence why fans might recall her talking about freezing her eggs on season 8 of the Bravo show.

After “freaking out” but getting “excited” over the milestone, she and her man went on a weekend trip to San Diego, where she experienced bleeding and started to “feel off.”

“My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” Scheana explained. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

We can’t wait for these two to build their brood — when the time is right.