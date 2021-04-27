She’s here! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay gave birth to baby No. 1, a daughter named Summer Moon Davies, with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies, the couple announced via Instagram on Tuesday, April 27.

“My heart is SO FULL,” Scheana wrote beside a tender photo of the family of three. “On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz.” Thankfully, mama and baby are fine now, but it was a tough birthing experience.

“Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome,” she wrote. “My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!”

Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram

Brock was full of love and wonder toward Scheana in his own post announcing the news. “April 26th was already a special day but yesterday I watched @scheana birth our beautiful baby girl with sooo much love,” he wrote. “Baby girl passed her final tests today as we watched over mamma bear here in the High-Risk unit. @scheana was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a rare expansion of preeclampsia. Baby mamma is doing great, baby and daddy are holding down the room for mamma … Thank you everyone who reached out and the amazing staff.”

Scheana, 35, and Brock started dating in November 2019 and revealed she was pregnant in October 2020 after struggling with fertility issues.

“Don’t give up … I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own, so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good,” the “Good as Gold” singer told People at the time. “I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

Their baby news came four months after the Bravolebrity opened up about having a miscarriage. “A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant,” the SURver explained during her “Scheananigans With Scheana” podcast in June 2020. “And for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own.”

Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram

Sadly, she said “there was no heartbeat” after she experienced bleeding during a trip to San Diego. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating,” Scheana said.

The California native reflected on the experience and how “grateful” she was to be pregnant days before her due date on April 21. “I first found out I was pregnant last May, which sadly ended in a miscarriage the following month. Just 5 weeks later, I was blessed with my rainbow baby,” the reality star wrote via Instagram.

“To the baby I lost, thank you for showing me how badly I wanted to be a mom, and I truly believe you will come back to me in my next pregnancy,” Scheana continued. “To my rainbow baby girl, thank you for blessing me with the most amazing pregnancy I ever could’ve imagined. Not one day of morning sickness, filled with energy, and although the heartburn has been real, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I cannot wait to hold you in my arms and I will always and forever protect you.”

Congrats to Scheana and Brock!