Someone is loving pregnancy! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has been showing off her growing baby bump since announcing that she and boyfriend Brock Davies are expecting their first child — and we can’t get enough of the cute photos.

The Bravo star and her partner, who started dating in November 2019, revealed they were pregnant in October 2020 after fertility issues.

“Don’t give up,” the “Good as Gold” singer told People in a statement. “I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own, so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good. I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

The joyous news came just four months after Scheana opened up about having a miscarriage. “A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant,” the California native explained on an episode of her “Scheananigans With Scheana” podcast in June 2020. “And for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own.”

The former SURver explained that after she experienced bleeding during a trip to San Diego, she contacted her doctor with concerns about her pregnancy. “My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” Scheana said. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating.”

The mom-to-be is loving pregnancy. Scheana showed off her daughter’s stacked closet of clothes in her sweet nursery in January 2021. Later that month, the reality star shared a 26-week bumpdate on her Instagram Stories — and spiced it up by taking a nude selfie in which she wore a black robe open to expose her growing belly.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Scheana’s growing baby bump throughout her first pregnancy!