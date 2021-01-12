It’s coming along! Pregnant Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, gave fans a look inside their daughter’s nursery as they gear up to welcome their first child together.

“So, this is [the baby’s] new cupboard space,” Brock, 30, told fans in the since-expired clip. “We turned the desk into her new, you know, cloth table.”

He also shared a before and after shot of the room that will ultimately be transformed into the baby’s nursery. In the first pic, Brock’s social media followers saw wood cabinets that were painted white and decorated with stuffed animals in the second photo. Talk about a total transformation! Scheana, 35, for her part, also gave fans a sneak peek at what they can expect to see as she continues to add furniture to the space. “Next touches coming soon,” she captioned an Instagram Stories snap that showed a white crib and dresser from Milk Street Baby.

Scheana and Brock announced that they were expecting baby No. 1 in October 2020, months after suffering a miscarriage. “Don’t give up,” the Vanderpump Rules star said while announcing the exciting news. “I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own, so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good. I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

In an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy, Scheana revealed that their daughter is due in April 2021. “We are expecting our rainbow baby!” she wrote at the time.

Throughout her time in the public eye, Scheana has been open about her fertility and viewers followed along as the “Good as Gold” singer went through the process of freezing her eggs while filming the Bravo show. “This has been a very easy, painless and awesome experience,” she said in a January 2019 Instagram post about the entire process. “I have learned so much about fertility and everything that goes into freezing eggs and IVF. You never know what will happen in life.”

A little over a year later, Scheana — who went public with Brock in April 2020 — shared her miscarriage story during a June 2020 episode of her “Scheananigans With Scheana” podcast, calling the entire thing “a lot to process.”

“A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” the reality star recalled, noting that she experienced bleeding during a trip to San Diego. “My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat … There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating.”