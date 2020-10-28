Rainbow baby! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is pregnant with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies after the couple suffered a miscarriage in June.

“Don’t give up,” the Bravo star, 35, assured others who may be struggling with pregnancy loss or infertility while announcing her and Brock’s baby news to People on Wednesday, October 28. “I didn’t know that I would be able to get pregnant on my own, so I’m just so excited that we were able to do this naturally and that everything looks good. I’m so excited to have a healthy baby and hug my baby and just be a mom.”

Courtesy Scheana Marie/Instagram

The “Good As Gold” singer is due April 2021, she revealed on Instagram while calling the pregnancy the “most amazing news of [her] life.”

Her supportive beau, 30, is just as excited about this new chapter. “We did a thing, honey,” Brock commented on Scheana’s post. “I’m so happy I have you to balance me out. I love you, honey … Congratulations to us.”

Scheana said she’s “more aware” of her body following the devastating miscarriage, which has made her “cautious and scared” during this pregnancy. “I was just too afraid to lift up a 5 lb. weight. I was like, ‘But what if that makes me have a miscarriage?’ It was every little thing,” she explained. “I’m sure I was driving Brock crazy because he’s like, ‘You’re fine!’ But I was just like, ‘I need to make sure, I need to make sure’ — and now we’ve made sure! Everything is good.”

The “Scheananigans” podcast host opened up more about the pain of her prior experience and how it’s been a looming fear time around, as well. “After going through the miscarriage and knowing those signs … it was comforting knowing, ‘OK, you’re not spotting, you’re not cramping, you still feel pregnant, you’re still tired, your boobs still hurt,” Scheana said.

She continued, “I had to keep convincing myself it’s OK because last time I woke up one day and there’s no other way to explain it, just that I didn’t feel pregnant anymore.”

Shay and Brock made their relationship Instagram official in November 2019 by posting photos from a romantic trip to Bali. The Aussie hunk also spoke about the beginning of their romance on Scheana’s podcast that same month.

“I met a couple of her friends then, and I was like, ‘Ugh, L.A. chicks, stay away from these girls.’ And then we just chatted,” he said at the time. “The next day I figured out who she was because I didn’t know anything about her, so my mate told me her name, went on her social media. I was like, ‘Who is this chick? A million followers? Whatever.’ So then I slid into her DMs and then we hung out.”

Congrats to Scheana and Brock!