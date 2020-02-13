Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

Nikki’s identical twin sister and her husband are pregnant with baby No. 2. The couple got hitched in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Birdie, in 2017, and are excited to grow their family even more. Surprisingly, Nikki and Brie’s due dates are just a week and a half apart so they’ll be together every step of the way.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People when news broke. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”