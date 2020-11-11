Baby on the way! Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles. Her exciting news comes less than a year after announcing her split from husband Chris Randone.

“I don’t really feel scared … I just feel excited for how it’s all gonna happen,” the Bachelor Nation babe, 33, explained on YouTube about her pregnancy news. “I can’t wait until I fill my heart with so much love and creating little pieces of me into this world. And teaching them about love, and the love I never had.” Krystal is due in April 2021 and gushed that she feels “so ready” for this next chapter.

Courtesy Krystal Nielson/Instagram

The former Bachelor contestant from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season first revealed her romance with Miles via Instagram on October 6. “This year has been full of ups and downs … I’ve learned this year to lean into love [and] to let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me,” Krystal wrote, while keeping her beau’s identity secret. “And to stop putting MY life and the things that me make ME happy on hold. I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way.”

After a few weeks of teasing fans about her new man, including gushing that she has “love” on her mind these days, Krystal finally tagged Miles in a photo on October 30.

Prior to her relationship with Miles, the fitness coach got engaged to Chris, 31, during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The reality couple had a televised wedding in Mexico one year later in June 2019. However, they announced their “mutual” decision to “separate” eight months later in February.

“Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” their joint statement at the time read. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

ABC/John Fleenor

In August, Krystal revealed they were ending their marriage for good. “The past [eight] months have not been easy… I’ve been torn between mourning a life that could’ve been… and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve,” she wrote via Instagram. “With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce.”

Krystal is looking ahead to a bright future with Miles!