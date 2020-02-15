End of an era. Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone have announced their separation after just eight months of marriage. The couple revealed their split to Bachelor Nation with a statement on February 14.

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate,” their announcement began. “Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

ABC/John Fleenor

It doesn’t seem like there’s too much bad blood, which we appreciate. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply,” their statement concluded. “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Interestingly enough, Krystal, 32, and Chris, 31, exclusively dished to Life & Style about their plans to start a family back in October 2019 … and based on their timeline, we’d have sooner expected a pregnancy announcement rather than a breakup.

“I mean, right now, it’s not happening. Not until the end of the year,” Chris explained during a workout event hosted by Garden of Life plant-based protein drinks. “The reason why is because we both committed to improving ourselves and doing things to really improve as individuals and bring us close together.”

The couple already had a game plan as far as the sex and amount of children they ideally wanted as well — leading us to believe it was a regular subject of conversation for the once-smitten pair.

“I want twins and then one more. It’s going to be a girl and two twin boys — mark my words,” Krystal said at the time, while her then-husband added, “I would take five. If we have twins, then I definitely would try to go for another set of twins.”

Needless to say, we’re gutted by the bombshell announcement of the dynamic duo’s split. They got married in Mexico back in June 2019, after meeting on season 5 of the loved-up series and moving to San Diego together. Best of luck to both of you in the future!