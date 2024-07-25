“I never thought I’d end up with a famous person,” says Taylor Lautner’s wife, Tay, a registered nurse who was set up with the Twilight actor by his sister.

Tay isn’t complaining, especially in light of some of the fringe benefits that come with being married to a star. “Obviously, there are fun things we get to do that I’m so thankful for,” says the 27-year-old, adding that sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game was one highlight.

Adds Taylor with a laugh: “If I’m speaking on your behalf, the coolest thing was maybe being on the set of a certain music video.” (Last July, Taylor, 32, starred in ex Taylor Swift’s “I Can See You” video.)

Here, the couple and cohosts of “The Squeeze” podcast talk to Life & Style’s Lindsay Hoffman about married life, their new partnership with bug repellent brand STEM, and how Taylor feels about Tay being #TeamEdward!

Tay, what’s it like being married to a heartthrob?

Taylor: Yeah, what’s it like?

Tay: It doesn’t really feel different at home because Taylor is just one of the most kind, down-to-earth people.

And when you’re out and about?

Tay: If we want to go to dinner or go walking around the city, things like that look different – sometimes we can’t really do it.

Taylor, did you prep Tay on how to deal with all the attention you get?

Taylor: I don’t think there’s really a way to prep anybody for that. It took me years to figure that out, and I still haven’t.

Getty

Tay, were you a fan of Taylor before you met him?

Tay: Yeah. I liked your movies.

Taylor: She was a fan of the Twilight franchise. She was on the other team, unfortunately, but her taste has corrected itself.

How did he win you over?

Tay: He was asking me questions about myself and my family and what I want to do with life and my career. He was very respectful right off the bat. He’s easy on the eyes, too.

You tied the knot in November 2022. Has your relationship changed since then?

Tay: Our answer is always boring because we say nothing really changed.

Taylor: We joke about it because our friends are like, ‘The first year is the hardest.’ And we’re like, ‘Is it? We’re still waiting for it to get hard.

Why did you team up with STEM to promote their new Light Trap?

Taylor: We’ve used it in our home, and it’s been a game changer. I want every door open in the house, but Tay can’t stand bugs. Now I get to open my doors, and STEM takes care of the rest.

What’s your secret to a happy marriage?

Taylor: Marrying your best friend makes it easy. Another thing is fights don’t turn into fights; they become conversations. When you have that love and respect, you’re able to put disagreements behind you.

Tay: Yeah. It’s less about the argument and more about finding a solution and making sure the other person feels heard.

What is your favorite show?

Taylor: We like reality TV. We’re either crime docuseries or trashy reality dating shows. Since I was a kid, I always watched The Bachelor.

Tay: Yeah. We’ll watch Jenn’s season for sure.

Taylor: I like Too Hot to Handle. Perfect match. Yeah, It’s so bad but so good.

Go-to karaoke song?

Tay: Oh, yours is “Defeat the Huns,” from Mulan.

Taylor: I wasn’t going to say that, but I do love Mulan. I was going to say anything Backstreet Boys.

Favorite snack?

Taylor: Mine’s weird. It doesn’t sound cool. I’m a nuts guy, nuts. Or jerky. Because I love salty.

Tay: Yes. He’ll, like, literally make himself a little bowl of nuts and warm them up in the microwave. Mine would be a smoothie.