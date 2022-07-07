An eternal love! Twilight alum Taylor Lautner and fiancée Taylor Dome are ready to say “I do” in the near future. After the pair announced their engagement, their relationship became a fan-favorite — especially by Team Jacob fans.

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” the Home Team actor captioned an Instagram carousel post in November 2021, which featured snapshots from his romantic proposal. In the photos, Lautner knelt on one knee while Dome covered her face with her hands, surrounded by red rose petals and a sign that spelled out “Lautner” in the background.

Dome also shared the pictures to her Instagram account and captioned her post, “My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

After getting engaged, the couple took a vacay together to Paso Robles, California, and Lautner gushed about the love of his life in a separate Instagram post.

“Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” he captioned the post. “You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [s—t]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore (née Lautner), revealed that she introduced Dome to her brother by congratulating the future spouses in an Instagram post.

“@taydome the moment I met you at a little church in Nashville, I knew that I had to introduce you to my brother,” Makena wrote in November 2021. “You two couldn’t be more perfect for each other. The way that you guys [complement] each other genuinely blows me away. I CANNOT believe that I gain a sister and best friend for life. Cheers to the happy couple.”

Although they didn’t publicly confirm when they started dating, Lautner and Dome first sparked relationship rumors in September 2018 when they were seen attending a wedding. However, they went Instagram official one month later by debuting their matching “Tune Squad” Halloween costumes.

“Happy Halloweekend,” Dome captioned the post at the time.

