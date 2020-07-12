To some celebrity couples, age is just a number. When it comes to love, it’s all about the connection first and foremost — and these sweet celebrity couples make that clear. We rounded up our favorite dynamic duos to prove love is real, no matter how old you are.

One couple who truly understands what it’s like to bond with someone in a different season of their life is actress Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor. At 45 and 77, respectively, the pair certainly has their “problems,” but they’re dedicated to making it work.

“I’m surprised by Sarah. Not that we love and respond to each other, but that she would make a commitment like this and share her life with me,” the older actress told Closer Weekly. “It’s a constant surprise, every day. I used to joke about it: ‘Well, if she dies, she dies.’ But the truth is, she’s very, very brave.”

The Legally Blonde star also considers her age to be an asset to the relationship. “The fact that I am older makes me steadier. I don’t worry about some of the things that she may worry about,” Holland explained. “I might be a steadying influence. She’s very excitable. I think I’m the person she can quiet down with. I’m hopefully that sense of home.”

Though Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split in May, their 15-year age gap was never “an issue for them” when they were together, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in April 2019. “They actually laugh over people saying that they have nothing in common or she’s too immature [for] him, because she’s the one who takes care of him!”

“Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore,” the source explained at the time. “He’s never out getting too out of control and that’s because Sofia has created a stable life for him. She doesn’t look at it as a job, she loves taking care of him.”

