Model Kaia Gerber definitely has a taste for handsome up-and-coming Hollywood actors. One month after splitting from her boyfriend of more than a year, Jacob Elordi, Kaia is now “dating” Vanessa Hudgens‘ former longtime love, Austin Butler, a source confirms to Life & Style.

“It’s still really early,” the insider says, before adding that “so far, it’s going very well.”

“She’s taking it slow, she doesn’t want to rush into anything, but she and Austin are really into each other,” the source adds. “Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that. They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

People was first to report the news of their relationship.

Austin’s star is about to seriously rise in 2022, as he’s starring as Elvis Presley in the highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann biopic, Elvis, about the late rock ‘n’ roll legend. He beat out such big names as Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller for the role, in which he’s starring opposite Tom Hanks. The film’s release date is currently scheduled for June 24, 2022.

Kaia, 20, and Austin, 30, are both fitness lovers. The two sweated it out in a yoga class before leaving together and driving away in the same car. Austin made excited gestures as they talked while leaving the studio and was seen smiling from ear to ear as they departed in his vehicle.

Kaia and Jacob’s November split seemed to come as a surprise to fans. The two had been dating steadily since September 2020, and he’d grown close to her family, even going on vacations with Kaia and her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The former couple made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles on September 25, 2021, less than two months before parting ways.

“Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together,” an insider told In Touch. on November 18, adding, “It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

The Euphoria star had kind words for Kaia in an interview with Men’s Health, which was released on Monday, December 20. When asked about the attention their romance brought, Jacob said, “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” of Kaia, adding “and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

This is Austin’s first high-profile relationship since his split from actress Vanessa Hudgens, whom he was with for nearly nine years before their January 2020 breakup.