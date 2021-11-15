Happily in love! Actor Miles Teller married wife Keleigh Sperry in 2019 and has since gushed over their “great” life together. Who is his gorgeous spouse? Keep reading to see her job, net worth, how they met and more!

The Orange County native is a model but has done some acting work, including appearing in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” with her husband. Miles and Keleigh’s appearance doesn’t come as a huge surprise, considering they have been friends with the “Cardigan” artist for years. In 2014, Keleigh shared a photo with Taylor while celebrating her birthday with actress Jessica Szohr.

The Dance actress been working hard in her career and has an estimated net worth of $500,000 to $1 million on her own, according to multiple outlets. That being said, Miles’ net worth sits at a hefty $10 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The War Dogs actor talked about their life together since tying the knot, including growing closer while self-isolating together throughout 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great. I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed,” Miles previously told Men’s Health. “We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

Miles and Keleigh got engaged in 2017 after the Two Night Stand actor popped the question while they were on vacation in South Africa.

“I was surprised to see a rose in the middle of winter in Africa, so I walked over and found a note attached to the rose that said the day we started dating and the day it was,” the brunette beauty told Vogue about the special day. “I turned around, and he read it and said, ‘That was the first day you became my girlfriend and today is the last,’ and he got down on one knee. It was so thoughtful and romantic.”

They wed two years later during a destination wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

Their nuptials came years after Miles had an instant connection with the Orange County native when they first met in May 2013 while attending a party for the Black Keys.

“Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked,” the Whiplash actor revealed to Vogue in 2019. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew he was The One.” For her part, his loving wife noted that she “adored” the Pennsylvania native from the “first moment” that she met him.