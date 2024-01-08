Taylor Swift brought her best friend Keleigh Teller as her date to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards after her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had to skip the event.

While Taylor, 34, walked the red carpet by herself, Keleigh, 31, joined her inside of the awards ceremony on Sunday, January 7. The “Enchanted” singer stunned in a sequined green dress, while Miles Teller’s wife wore a strapless blue dress with floral details.

Keleigh was by Taylor’s side as her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie was nominated in the new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The model has become a staple within Taylor’s squad in recent years. Not only did she appear alongside Miles, 36, in Taylor’s 2021 music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” but Keleigh also supported the “Cruel Summer” singer at the Eras Tour and was by her side at her 34th birthday celebration in December 2023.

Keleigh stepped in to attend the awards show with Taylor after Travis, 34, was unable to make it due to his football schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs played against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the day. However, Travis was benched after the team secured their spot in the playoffs.

Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023 after the professional athlete failed to give her his phone number when he saw her Eras Tour in July of that year. He recalled the experience on his “New Heights” podcast, which got Taylor’s attention.

The “Invisible String” singer revealed that they began dating soon after, recalling to Time when he “very adorably put [her] on blast on his podcast.”

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she told the outlet when she was named Person of the Year. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor then said that she and Travis love to support each other. While she has attended several of his games, the Ohio native flew to Argentina in November 2023 to watch her perform during the Chiefs’ bye week.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” the “Cardigan” singer said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Taylor has faced backlash for the constant attention she receives when attending Travis’ games, while the criticism continued at the awards show. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” host Jo Koy said at the beginning of the show. “At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera then captured Taylor, who responded by taking a sip of her drink.