Jelly Roll had two special guests by his side when he took the stage during Stagecoach 2024. The singer performed at the festival on April 26 and was joined by his daughter, Bailee, and his wife, Bunnie XO, on stage.

“This might seem a little corny but I had to get cool dad points,” Jelly, 39, said. “I took my daughter out of school today and I flew her to California for this show. Don’t tell her teacher.”

Jelly acknowledged that his teenage daughter would be turning 16 in ten days. “I see some of y’all little cowboys getting smiles. Stop it!” he joked. “I’m looking at you. I see you.” Bailee, 15, played into her dad’s joke by waving to onlookers from the stage with a smile. The crowd then serenaded her with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” ahead of her big day.

Earlier in the day, Jelly and Bailee joined Guy Fieri for a cooking demo where the teenager showed off her skills in the kitchen as her dad looked on.

The “Save Me” singer was in jail when his ex Felicia gave birth to Bailee in 2008. He currently has full custody of his daughter following Felicia’s struggles with drug addiction. “My daughter saved my life and she doesn’t even know it,” Jelly admitted in his 2023 documentary.

He said that finding out Bailee was born while he was behind bars was a defining moment. “I think I lived an extremely selfish life until that moment,” the country star shared. “I think it was the first time in my whole life I thought about putting somebody in front of me. In that moment, I made a promise with her that I had to be there for her. It’s almost like something clicked right then.”

Meanwhile, Bailee added, “I had an extra, interesting, traumatic childhood. Bunnie did, my dad did. They’re important reasons for why my mom is in my life now and is sober. As a teenager, I’ve moved on. I’ve worked through my childhood. But that doesn’t make it go away. It made me who I am today.”

Jelly Roll also has a son, Noah, whom he shares with another ex, Melisa. Since he does not have primary custody of Noah, 7, like he does with Bailee, he keeps their relationship much more private. “With Bailee, I’m the full-time parent. I’m the judge, the jury and the executioner when it comes to decisions with her,” he explained. “I try not to get in the way of what [Melisa] is building over there and I never want to step on her toes with what she’s doing with him. I want to just respect that boundary.”