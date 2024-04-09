Country music‘s biggest new star Jelly Roll was horrified when his 15-year-old daughter, Bailee, came home from a summer vacation with her birth mom battling the same kind of hell that’s plagued both her parents.

The Grammy Award nominee, who was arrested more than 40 times for possessing and dealing drugs before straightening out, is now said to be desperate to rescue Bailee from the clutches of substance abuse.

“Jelly is no angel himself, but he wants a much better life for his daughter,” a family friend exclusively tells Life & Style.

The 39-year-old “Dead Man Walking” singer and current wife, Bunnie XO, 44, gained legal custody of Bailee when she was 7 as her mother, Felicia Beckwith, dealt with drug and alcohol issues.

But Beckwith got sober and reentered Bailee’s life three years ago. Things went so well, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO let Bailee spend the summer with her mom in 2022.

In a turn of events, Bailee now claims her mother not only relapsed but also lured her into her drug- and booze-fueled world.

“We start drinking together, and I’m like, ‘Okay, you’re just a cool mom,'” Bailee recalled on a recent episode of Bunnie XO’s podcast. “I wound up doing it because she’s manipulative. She did the mom thing.”

Eventually, Bailee added, they started doing hard drugs together and she was “never sober” for the rest of the summer.

“Whether it was weed or I was drinking or I was vaping or snorting Valiums or Xanax or whatever I was doing,” she admitted.

Bunnie XO said she and Jelly Roll were shocked and outraged when Bailee returned home. “It infuriates me so much because what if that s–t had fentanyl in it?” she said. “What if she killed her own daughter? Would she have any remorse?”

Jelly Roll himself delivered a haunting message in January when he appeared before Congress during hearings on the fentanyl epidemic. “Every single day I have to wonder, me and my wife, if today will be the day I have to tell my daughter that her mother became a part of the national statistic,” he testified.

Now, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are said to be watching Bailee like a hawk. “Jelly’s all about second chances, and he believes Felicia can turn her life around and be a part of Bailee’s life again,” confides the friend. “But for now, Bailee’s safety and well-being come first.”