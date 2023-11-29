Jelly Roll Show Off Weight Loss as He Hits Red Carpet and Performs at Jingle Ball in Texas [Photos]

Jelly Roll put on quite a show while performing at iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball concert in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, November 28. The country crooner, who once weighed over 500 pounds, put his weight loss on display while walking the red carpet and hitting the stage at the event.

It was a solo night out for the “Save Me” singer, whose wife, Bunnie XO, did not join him on the carpet. However, he still looked to be having a blast as he posed for photos and performed some of his hit songs.

