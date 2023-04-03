His biggest supporter. Country star Jelly Roll has quite the love story with his wife, Bunnie XO (real name Bunnie DeFord). The pair rocked the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards on April 2, and fans want to know more about the “Son of a Sinner” singer’s missus. Keep reading to learn more about Bunnie and her love story with Jelly Roll!

Who Is Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie XO?

Bunnie is an entrepreneur who didn’t go the traditional route regarding her career. The businesswoman was a former high-end escort before she launched her successful YouTube channel. In December 2020, Bunnie launched her “Dumb Blonde” podcast and also founded Dumb Blonde Productions media company – which received major success at the jumpstart of 2023.

Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“THANK YOU FOR 1.7 million downloads for the podcast in January! I can’t express to you how excited I am to be signed w/ WME now & watching the Bunnie Xo brand grow even bigger,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2023. “I love y’all so mushhh. The broken little girl inside me heals everyday because of each & everyone of you. 2023 is off to a beautiful start [sic].”

When Did Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Get Married?

Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) ​and Bunnie tied the knot on August 31, 2016, after nearly one year of dating.

The couple met in 2015 at one of Jelly Roll’s shows at Sin City’s Country Saloon in Las Vegas, Nevada, but Bunnie had no idea she was watching her future husband perform. According to the “Bottle and Mary Jane” vocalist, he and the entertainer were a match made in heaven. He even admitted he “felt her soul” and “genuineness” when they first hugged.

“We hit it off. She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room,” he told “Taste of Country Nights” host Evan Paul in November 2022, noting she was in an abusive relationship at the time but she soon split with her ex. “ I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers. We had mutual friends. She said, ‘Yo. Just plug me in with Jelly.’ And I hit her on some other s–t. I was like, ‘Yo. I’m going to be coming out to shoot some content and video stuff. She was like, ‘Yeah! C’mon!’ I was like, ‘Cool, well I’m living in my van, so I’ll leave now.”

Do Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Have Kids?

Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, was born in 2008 from a previous relationship with his ex Felicia. The Tennessee native was incarcerated during her birth. However, regained custody of his daughter in 2016.

Jelly Roll has shared his gratitude to his wife, who helped him re-establish a relationship with his daughter.

“It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was. Over the years watching her relationship with Bailee blossom into this beautiful mother-daughter bond that it has become has been nothing short of magical,” he captioned a May 2020 Facebook post alongside a photo of Bailee and Bunnie. “I have truly been blessed with the best partner I could’ve asked for in life. You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn’t have to step up to the plate the way you did. You chose to step up and man you have knocked it out of the park. Thank you Mama Bear – we love you.”

Bunnie XO Supports Jelly Roll’s Music Career

The online model shared heartwarming words to her husband, who won his first CMT Award(s) in April 2023 for male video of the year, male breakthrough video of the year and digital-first performance of the year for his hit song, “Son of a Sinner.”

“This is sheer will to spread light, to move mountains, to touch broken souls with your voice, to break generational traumas & set examples for the future. In short, you are the game changer papas. You were sent here to destroy stereotypes & blaze the trail for all the have nots [sic],” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Saying I’m proud of you has to be so redundant after all these years, so tonite, per usual- I stand in awe of you. The pied piper of lost souls, the melancholy maestro.. tonite was your night. Hell if we’re being honest, 2023 has been your YEAR [sic].”