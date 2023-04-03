Addressing the drama. Love Is Blind star Irina Solomonova apologized to the cast members she “mistreated” during the Netflix show’s fourth season following fan backlash about her attitude during the show.

“The first thing I want to say is that I have privately apologized to the people I have hurt,” Irina shared in a TikTok video uploaded on April 2. “Second of all, I wanted to say I’m so sorry for the people that watched the show that felt frustrated, angry, hurt by the way that I was mistreating people on the show. I was very immature and naive of me in a lot of those situations.”

Specifically, she called out Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Amber Wilder, Jackelina Bonds and Micah Lussier who didn’t “deserve to be treated the way that I treated them.”

Irina concluded her social media video explaining that she is “truly so so sorry,” explaining that she wants to “add value to people” and “make people feel seen” in life. She added, “Who I was on the show was the complete exact opposite of that person.”

Keep reading for all the details on the Irina drama and why she’s being called a mean girl.

What Did Irina Do During ‘Love Is Blind 4’?

Irina made headlines alongside Micah, who became fast friends on the show, because of the way they treated other Love Is Blind contestants. The duo were quickly dubbed the “mean girls” of the series on social media.

Courtesy of Netflix

“For us, it was really helpful to have a little sense of normalcy,” Micah told Entertainment Weekly in March. “Being able to laugh and make light and make jokes and, well, maybe sometimes the jokes didn’t land or maybe it didn’t look the best, but we needed that in that moment to feel like a normal person. Because you’re a part of this experience that is so beyond words. To be able to make a little bit of light out of such a hard thing was really helpful.”

Irina, for her part, added that she and Micah’s “coping mechanism was laughing” while they were filming the show.