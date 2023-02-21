Grab your glasses! Love Is Blind announced the release date for season 4 as fans are still processing what happened last season. So, what can we expect to see during the upcoming season? Keep reading to find out the release date, location and more details about Love Is Blind season 4.

What Happened In the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Trailer?

Netflix announced the fourth season via Instagram and YouTube on February 21, 2023. “Happy Love Is Blind Season 4 to all those who celebrate,” the official Instagram account wrote.

The trailer was full of home recordings of fan reactions to season 3 and featured a quick confessional clip from a contestant.

“I set this bar really high. I just hope it lives up to what we’re hoping it will be,” an unidentified man said.

When Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Premiere Date?

The upcoming season will premiere on Friday, March 24, on Netflix per the announcement.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Fans will be able to watch the first five episodes on the premiere date, and three new episodes drop each Friday following the premiere. The Love Is Blind season 4 finale will be available to watch on Friday, April 14.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

The official cast of the new season has yet to be announced.

Where Is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Location?

This time, the hopeful singles will be set in Seattle, Washington.

Who Is Hosting ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

Netflix’s married hosting couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back in hopes to lead the contestants to find true love.

The NCIS actress admitted that hosting the show with her boyband hubby was “good for their marriage” per Scary Mommy.

“If you think of working with your spouse, you’re probably like, ‘Oh my god. Absolutely not.’ Right? But it has been the best marriage therapy for us. It’s been the biggest blessing that we’ve been able to work together because we get that time together,” she told the publication in January 2023. “So, for that, I’m forever grateful and it’s a little guilt-free because I’m like, ‘Mommy and Daddy have to go to work. We’ll be back in a few days!’”

As for Nick, he recently hosted Netflix’s The Perfect Match solo and claimed he “missed” Vanessa during the time.

“We love hosting together. We love doing this together,” he told People in February 2023.

Who Is Still Together From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3?

Two success stories came out of season 3, amid tons of drama. Couples Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux got married at the altar and are still together.