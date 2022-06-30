Finding love! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli made their “worst kept secret” Instagram official after fan speculation about their relationship status.

The Bachelor Nation alum and Love Is Blind star took to Instagram in June 2022 to reveal that, as Blake put it, they’re “so damn happy.” In their respective social media posts, both reality stars told followers that their love story would unfold on the Paramount+ series All Star Shore.

“See why I have been so happy this year,” Giannina wrote. Blake, for his part, teased that viewers would get to see “how the hell this happened,” referring to his newfound love.

The Colorado native made his reality TV debut on season 14 of The Bachelorette while competing for Becca Kufrin‘s heart. Following a tumultuous appearance on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, Blake stepped away from reality TV. However, he made his triumphant return for the inaugural season of All Star Shore and found love in the process.

“Nothing was forced,” Blake told Page Six in June 2022 of his and Giannina’s relationship. “That was one of the coolest things because I’ve been on some other shows where things aren’t necessarily forced but … you’re put in situations where they want a certain result. And for this, it was almost the opposite. It was like, ’Stop, get away from each other. This is a competition show.’ So that was pretty fun, and it felt a lot more real and a lot more genuine, so I really enjoyed that.”

The ABC alum noted that finding love during filming was a “nice surprise.” Blake added, “And she was a nice surprise and what we built throughout the show was a very nice surprise.”

Blake went on to explain that there was less “pressure” on All Star Shore compared to his past experiences on The Bachelor franchise shows.

“On ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette,’ getting engaged in two or three months or whatever it is, it is an added pressure. It really is,” he explained. “They want to see it, the audience wants to see that. You think you’re ready at the time, but honestly most of the time you’re not. And so that pressure wasn’t here.”

Giannina — who has since moved on from Love Is Blind — was previously engaged to Damian Powers following the Netflix series’ first season. However, in March 2020, she confirmed her single status. When it comes to finding love on All Star Shore, Giannina agreed with Blake in saying that their romance was unexpected.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting to find someone that I genuinely connected with and that I genuinely wanted to see every day,” she told Page Six. “And then suddenly I have this gorgeous man in front of me.”

