Oh Baby! See Which Celebrities Have Announced Pregnancies in 2023 So Far: Photos

Celebrity baby boom! 2023 got off to a roaring start with celebrities announcing that they are pregnant and expecting babies in the new year.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” Brody Jenner shared alongside a clip of girlfriend Tia Blanco’s sonogram on January 1. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year.”

“Our little angel is on their way,” he added with a blue heart emoji.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was flooded with well wishes from celebrity friends after sharing the news of his first child.

“Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!” Heidi Montag – who welcomed her second son with husband Spencer Pratt in November 2022 – wrote under the post. Brody’s ex-girlfriend Avril Lavigne chimed in offering her congratulations to the couple, while his mom, Linda Thompson said she’s happy that she no longer has to keep the secret.

“So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now!” she wrote. “I have been keeping this secret, but it’s been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much … Love all three of you so much!”

While Brody did not reveal when their little one will be arriving, he and the professional surfer were first linked in April before making their relationship Instagram official the following month.

Apart from The Hills alum, rapper Logic – whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II –also used the new year to announce some exciting baby news.

“Happy New Baby!” the “Sucker for Pain” artist shared alongside a similar sonogram video that same day. “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023,” Logic’s wife, Brittney Noell, shared in her own post.

Logic and Brittney – who tend to keep their lives and relationship off social media – shocked fans when they announced the birth of their first child in 2020.

“Privacy with family is something that is very important to [me]. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first,” he shared that July. “I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby.”

“And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother,” Logic continued, confirming their marriage. “These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”

