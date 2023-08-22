Jessie James Decker announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 4 with husband Eric Decker by sharing a video of her baby bump.

“Good morning,” Jessie, 35, captioned an Instagram clip on Tuesday, August 22. In the video, Instagram users saw the pop star walking onto a balcony with a white teacup. She wore a pair of white shorts and a gray sports bra as she turned toward the camera to reveal her growing belly. The video then panned toward the beautiful scenery Jessie was facing.

The mother of three shares daughter Vivianne and sons Forrest and Eric II with Eric, 36. Though the spouses have always been happy with their wholesome family of five, Jessie exclusively told Life & Style in June 2019 that she was open to expanding their brood.

“I feel really good and complete with three,” the Gold artist said at the time. “I do know that Eric kind of teeter-totters between three and four. I feel like in a perfect world he would have a fourth , but you know, we’re still having those discussions where I’m not a hundred percent sure where I land.”

Jessie then joked by gushing, “I can’t turn down having another baby with that man. He’s such a good daddy.”

It’s clear that the Italy native is ready to be a mom of four, as she is protective over her children. Previously, fans watched Jessie clap back at social media trolls for making inappropriate comments about her kids and their family values. One of the most infamous occasions was in November 2022 when countless Instagram users accused Jessie of Photoshopping fake abs onto Vivienne, 9, Eric II, 8, and Forrest, 5, in a vacation photo.

“But being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite, ‘overtraining’ our kids, makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body, and what’s normal and what’s not,” Jessie wrote in an Instagram post. “We preach about body positivity and acceptance, but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle [sic] from athletics is ‘weird?’”

Jessie went on to call the accusations “bonkers” and noted that she wants her children to “feel proud of their bodies and hard work” they put in with their hobbies and favorite sports.

“From Vivi’s elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr. wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out,” she continued. “Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better,’ then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, wearing Bubby’s jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrest’s rock concert.”