There’s nothing Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker love more than being parents. The couple share three adorable children, whom the country singer and Dancing With the Stars contestant loves to gush about on her social media. Keep reading for more details on Jessie and Eric’s young family.

When Did Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Welcome Their First Child?

The couple, who married on June 22, 2013, after two years of dating, didn’t waste any time in starting their family. Jessie gave birth to daughter Vivianne Rose, on March 18, 2014.

The Kittenish clothing founder gushed about her daughter in a 2022 Instagram birthday tribute about her growing first-born. “Happy birthday to my favorite girl in the whole world. I wake up every day excited just to see your face and be with you and be your mommy. You changed my life the second you came into our world. You showed me what true unconditional love is,” the “Flip My Hair” singer wrote.

“I am so proud of the little girl you are and the big girl you are becoming. You are fierce, strong, sweet, beautiful inside and out, loving, thoughtful, determined. The list goes on! I love you, my baby. Happy happy happy birthday to my sweet Vivianne Rose, I am so glad I had you,” Jessie added.

When Did Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Welcome Their Second Child?

The lovebirds adored parenthood so much that they quickly added to their family, as Jessie gave birth to son Eric Thomas Decker Jr. on September 4, 2015, less than 18 months after Vivianne’s arrival.

The “I Do” singer shared with fans what an amazing little guy he’d grown into when celebrating his birthday in 2022. “Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful blue eyed angel boy. His tender heart and squinty eye smile make my heart warm every day! He is sweet, smart, fierce, strong, shy in the cutest way, competitive, eager to learn, artistic and loves so deeply,” Jessie shared next to a series of photos from his birthday party where he wore an adorable paper crown.

“Eric, you are destined to do great things my son,” she continued, adding, “I’m so lucky to be your mama and I am so proud of the big boy you’re becoming. You light up my world. Happy 7th birthday sweetheart.”

When Did Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Welcome Their Third Child?

Their second son, Forrest, was born on March 31, 2018, four years and 13 days after his big sister. With his birth, Jessie and Eric became a happy family of five.

Forrest has proved to be quite the entertainer, as well as occasional troublemaker. Jessie and shared an August 4, 2022, Instagram video of the little guy dressed up as Elvis Presley, complete with a white jumpsuit and gold hand-held microphone. Forrest then broke into song and gave quite a performance, shaking his legs and hips like Elvis and even getting down on his knees to croon. “A star is born,” Eric Sr. wrote in the caption. Ever since, Jessie will refer to her son as “Elvis” when sharing videos of his little league games and more.

One month prior, Forrest got ahold of his dad’s phone and accidentally shared a NSFW photo of his father showering behind him as the little guy snapped two selfies. Then he somehow managed to post them to social media.

“I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don’t go grab,” a concerned friend texted Jessie with a screenshot of the Instagram Stories, to which the singer replied, “Omg.” She took back her husband’s phone and quickly deleted the photos from his page.

Scroll down to see more of Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s children.