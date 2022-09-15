Country singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, have had the kind of special romance you hear about in love song ballads. The couple have been married since 2013 and are still head over heels crazy about each other. Keep reading to learn more about Jessie and Eric’s relationship.

When Did Jessie James Decker Meet Eric Decker?

The “My Cowboy” singer and Dancing With the Stars contestant met the former NFL player in 2011 through mutual friends. “He was in Arizona training, and I got a text from my girlfriend who said, ‘I’m having dinner with this guy I’m seeing, and this other guy just showed up, and he’s stunning,’” Jessie revealed to Access Hollywood in 2013, who responded, “Show him a picture of me, and see if he’s into it.”

Eric liked what he saw and got Jessie’s number, initiating contact via text messages. But the singer made him work for their budding romance. “From now on, if a man wanted me, he was going to have to show it. So I made Eric chase me,” she confessed in her 2018 memoir, Just Jessie.

When Did Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Get Married?

The pair got engaged on April 1, 2012, after a year of dating. Jessie announced the news via Twitter and wrote, “We are blessed to have found each other and to have supporters like you all.”

Jessie and Eric married on June 22, 2013, at St. Francis of Assisi church in Castle Rock, Colorado, as Eric was playing for the Denver Broncos at the time and called the city home. After the intimate ceremony in front of their closest family and friends, the newlyweds celebrated their reception at Castle Cliff Estates. Jessie donned a stunning strapless Vera Wang “Hayley” gown, which viewers got to see her pick out on the couple’s E! reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game On, which premiered in September 2013.

What Does Eric Decker Do For a Living?

Eric played in the NFL for 8 seasons as a wide receiver. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and played for the team from the 2011 through 2013. He signed a five-year, $36.25 million deal with the New York Jets in March 2014. He was released by the team after only three seasons and went on to play for the Tennessee Titans under a one-year ,$3.85 million deal in 2017. Eric announced his retirement from the NFL in August 2018. He and Jessie starred on their E! reality show through 2017.

These days, Eric is on daddy duty. “He’s a stay-at-home dad now,” Jessie told Life & Style in 2019, gushing, “He’s amazing at it. I always am like, ‘What can’t you do?’ He’s so great at it, and he loves it.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Do Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Have Kids?

The couple wasted no time in starting a family. Less than nine months after their wedding, Jessie and Eric welcomed their first child, daughter Vivianne Rose, on March 18, 2014. She was quickly followed by the pair’s first son, Eric Jr., on September 4, 2015. They became a family of five with the arrival of another son, Forrest, on March 31, 2018.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Are still Madly in Love

On the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary in 2022, Eric wrote an Instagram tribute to Jessie. “Happy Anniversary Mi Amor. I love this life with you! So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate! 9 years down and a lifetime to go.Cheers to us,” he gushed next to photos of the couple.