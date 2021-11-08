It’s no secret that Jessie James Decker loves rocking bikinis! After all, the singer-songwriter is always posting fierce swimsuit photos for her fans on social media.

That said, Jessie, who shares kids Vivianne, Eric and Forrest with longtime husband Eric Decker, also makes it a point to share empowering messages about self-love and body image. Moreover, the Kittenish owner never shies away from keeping it real with her followers.

“I treated myself … to new boobies! After deciding we were done having babies, I was finally ready to go big or go home. I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button, but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size, I decided to do it,” Jessie captioned a bikini selfie via Instagram in May 2021.

“They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus, some. I feel great; I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand-new woman when I was trying on our new [Kittenish] swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted. It’s not for everybody but it was certainly for me!” the “Flip My Hair” artist continued. “I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy.” For good measure, Jessie also added the hashtag “YOLO.”

Later, in November, Jessie took to social media once more to show off her killer figure. “Cold weather making me miss the beach,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “Yes, [rocking] the C-section scar. Loving the DMs.”

In addition to being transparent about her postpartum body and plastic surgery, Jessie has made it clear she’s not a big fan of hitting the gym. “Gonna be honest… I hate working out. I dread it. I’m one of those girls that watches the clock and counts down to the last second when I can be done,” the Just Feed Me author shared on Instagram in August 2020.

“With that being said … I do know that in order to achieve the strong body that I want to have and maintain I MUST put the hard work into it. Everyone asks me all the time what kind of work out I do and what I eat. As far as work outs, I’ll be real, I hate running so I don’t do much of that,” Jessie noted before sharing her go-to fitness routine.

“I do enjoy lifting weights and quick circuit training. I love the StairMaster, I love nice long walks — lunges are key, I do 100 at a time. I work out a few times a week and usually no more than 40 minutes time,” she added. “But the biggest factor is watching what I EAT and making sure whatever I’m putting in my body is going to make me feel strong and energized.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jessie James Decker’s best bikini moments over the years.