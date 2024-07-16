It’s a Woman’s World! Katy Perry Shows Off Weight Loss in Checkered Bikini on the Beach

Katy Perry flaunted her 20-pound weight loss during a beach outing in a black and white checkered bikini on Monday, July 15.

The “Woman’s World” singer, 39, and fiancé Orlando Bloom visited Club 55 in Saint Tropez, France, as part of their Mediterranean summer vacation.

Katy donned high-cut hip bottoms and a scoop neck top as the “Roar” songstress was photographed strolling down the beach, going for a PDA-filled swim with Orlando, 47, and hanging out with friends.

As Life & Style exclusively reported, the former American Idol judge shed her weight the natural way after she “cut out sugar and processed foods and it really worked,” an insider revealed on April 18. Photos from her getaway to the French Riviera sure show off the results!