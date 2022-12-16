Megan Thee Stallion is famous for her infectious self-confidence and fun demeanor whenever she hits the stage. However, the “Savage” artist has enjoyed a pretty low-key dating history throughout her career in the spotlight.

Throughout 2019, Megan dated now-ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo, and the two reportedly shared photos of each other via their respective social media accounts. While their relationship fizzled out by the end of that year, Moneybagg addressed their breakup in a January 2020 interview on Ebro Darden’s “Rap Life” podcast.

“It didn’t work [out], but I always wish her the best. I’m really proud of her,” the “No Sucker” rapper said at the time. “The Megan I know and the Megan ya’ll know are two different things. It’s still love, we just didn’t see eye to eye.”

Toward the end of that year, Megan opened up to HypeBae about her perception of enjoying first dates during a December 2020 interview.

“You always have to remember, confidence comes from within,” the Texas native explained. “Wear what makes you happy and what makes you feel good. You are a hottie, and this person is lucky to go on a date with you. I like dancing and singing in front of the mirror, it really hypes me up. That’s actually how I ended up writing ‘Body’ — I was just getting down and feeling myself in front of the mirror, and the lyrics came to me.”

When asked for any advice she would give to fans going on a first date, Megan suggested to “be yourself and be open.”

“You might not find the perfect person right away, but that is OK,” she continued. “It’s a journey that’s meant to be explored.”

It appears that the Billboard Women in Music Award winner later found love, though, as she is now dating current boyfriend and fellow rapper, Pardison Fontaine. Megan publicly confirmed their romance in February 2021 via Twitter.

“I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends [and] family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me [sic],” the Texas Southern University graduate tweeted at the time.

Just days later, Megan directly pointed out her “boo” again during an Instagram Live.

“That’s my boo, and I really like him,” she told her followers. “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends.”

