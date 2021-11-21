She’s a savage! Megan Thee Stallion rose to fame because of her several hit singles, such as “Hot Girl Summer,” “Savage” and “Body.” Not only has she released multiple solo tracks, but Megan has also collaborated with hip-hop’s biggest female artists, including Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The rapper’s $8 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, continues to grow as she releases more music.

The “Captain Hook” artist made headlines in November 2021 when she unexpectedly withdrew from performing at the American Music Awards with the K-pop band BTS, which was scheduled for November 21. They were supposed to perform their new collaboration of a remix for BTS’ song “Butter.”

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” she wrote via Twitter on November 20, 2021. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon.”

The rapper did not specify the details behind the reason of her withdrawal.

She was also nominated for three AMAs at the 2021 ceremony: Favorite Female Artist (Hip-Hop), Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Good News and Favorite Trending Song for “Body.”

Keep reading to see how Megan makes her millions.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Mom Introduced Her to Rap

Born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, the San Antonio, Texas, native had exposure to the music industry since she was a toddler, when her late mother and fellow rapper, Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas, brought her to recording sessions, according to a June 2020 interview with Vulture.

Holly didn’t want her daughter to pursue a music career right away. Therefore, Megan studied at Prairie View A&M University in her home state. While attending school, the “WAP” artist posted videos online of herself freestyling throughout 2013, which helped her eventually gain exposure.

After becoming a breakout star in the music industry, Megan was nominated for various awards, including six at the People’s Choice Awards in 2020 and eight at the BET Hip Hop Awards that year.

Megan Thee Stallion Made an Attempt at a Reality TV Career

After releasing her first single “Like a Stallion” in April 2016, Megan later made her solo debut with the Make It Hot EP in September 2017.

Around that same time, the rapper auditioned for the franchise Love & Hip Hop: Houston, a spinoff of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop reality TV franchise. However, the show was postponed indefinitely in June 2016.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Partnerships and Endorsement Deals

In 2019, Megan announced her endorsement deals with Coach and Puma. Later, the “Cognac Queen” became the global ambassador for Revlon in 2020.

In 2021, Megan collaborated with the Popeye’s fast food chain, introducing the new “Hottie Sauce” dressed up in an orange cowgirl costume for an advertisement.

The rapper also partnered with Nike for a campaign of the Nike Training Club app.