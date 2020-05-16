As always, putting the “hot” in “hot girl!” Rapper Megan Thee Stallion showed off her insane bikini body while tanning poolside amid quarantine on May 15. “Ain’t nobody trippin’ cause the money already made,” she captioned the perfect photo on Instagram, adding a money-mouth emoji to hammer home her point.

The 25-year-old flaunted her killer curves while relaxing on a lounge chair in a barely-there black bathing suit while spending time with a friend amid social distancing — and unsurprisingly, her celebrity friends like Halle Berry, La La Anthony and Tamar Braxton made sure to show love on the steamy snap.

It’s no surprise to see the Houston native keeping seriously toned while self-isolating. Lately, she’s been flaunting her ~assets~ and totally killing TikTok challenges, like the one she did for her song “Savage” while rocking Savage X Fenty lingerie on April 6.

We all know Meg stays dedicated to her fitness and BFF Jordyn Woods even told Life & Style exclusively that she’d “love” to make a workout video with the musician at some point, possibly for her workout app, FrstPlace. “We haven’t filmed anything yet,” the 22-year-old said of the highly anticipated fan-requested collaboration. “We both have our busy schedules, but hopefully we can make some time to do it.”

But the “Captain Hook” singer isn’t just doing the “hot girl” thing — she’s also doing the smart girl thing as well. The performer is currently enrolled at Texas Southern University, where she studies health administration. Meg takes online courses due to the nature of her work but she doesn’t see it as a negative.

“I never had a plan B; I always had two plan As,” the brunette beauty told Marie Claire in an interview published on April 6. “I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music. When you really want to do something, you’re really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both.”

Clearly, the southern starlet is proof you can have it all if you want to — a body, a brain and a bomb music career!