Winter, but make it “hot girl summer,” you know? When it comes to your favorite celebrities — ahem, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie and many more — bikini season doesn’t stop when the snow starts. In fact, that’s just when things start to heat up in Hollywood!

With flexible work schedules and unlimited budgets, A-listers are all about traveling to warmer climes come winter. Plus, let’s not forget that a lot of stars live in L.A. (a.k.a. The temperature can/has easily hit 80 degrees in January). So, between tropical getaways and the occasional heatwave, swimsuits are no longer seasonal.

Take BFFs Kendall and Bella, for example. The supermodel duo was spotted in Miami on December 4, tanning underneath the Floridian sun. Kenny, 24, wore a trendy snakeskin-printed suit, while Bella, 23, opted for a plain black bikini. Considering the thermometer read 32 degrees in NYC on that same day, these girls are truly winning.

As mentioned, Kendall and Bella aren’t the only ones who thought to travel south. Sofia and her longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick, were spotted in Miami as well, just ahead of Thanksgiving. The pair hopped on a flight to enjoy some much-needed “couple time,” a source told Life & Style at the time.

“Due to their hectic schedules, they haven’t spent much time together over the past month, which made the trip even more special,” the insider continued. “They can’t keep their hands off each other!” Sofia, 21, flaunting her curves in a tiny pink swimsuit couldn’t have hurt either. Right, Scott?

In addition to packing on the PDA, the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, and his ladylove also enjoyed some luxe activities. “When it comes to vacations, Scott goes all out — they’ve watched the sunset from David and Isabela Grutman’s multimillion-dollar yacht, enjoyed romantic dinners and relaxed by the pool,” the insider added.

Other notable babes who have slayed in bikinis this winter season include Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner’s longtime bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the sizzling photos for yourself!