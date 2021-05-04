When it comes to enviable bikini bodies, Kourtney Kardashian is basically our reigning queen. Much like a fine wine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has only gotten better with age. With that, we decided to round up her sexiest bikini moments over the years.

Kourt is a mom of three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. After becoming a mother, she’s learned to take pride in her post-baby body and embraces its changes.

In May 2020, Kourtney was accused of being pregnant after she uploaded a photo in which she showed off her tummy. The Poosh.com founder denied the pregnancy rumor and revealed she actually had just gained some weight. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she replied on Instagram. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Later that month, she revealed why she commented on her body. “I’m obviously posting it, and this is the shape of my body,” she divulged in a YouTube video. “I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments.”

Kourtney also isn’t shy about sharing her fitness and diet routines with fans. “My whole summer in Italy when I was eating pasta, ice cream and baskets of Focaccia daily, I would just jump rope for 20 minutes,” she previously said in a YouTube live session with her sister Khloé Kardashian. “I would 10 minutes straight, or as long as I could, then do push ups, sit ups, squats … You know, a little butt workout. I would always mix it up, so I wouldn’t get bored.”

The brunette beauty also likes to incorporate her kids into her workouts, and turn them into a fun game. “Reign likes to ride on my back while I’m swimming laps,” she added.

