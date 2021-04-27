Is it hot in here or is it just Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker? The couple took a romantic trip to the desert and packed on the PDA while enjoying some quality time together.

“Just like heaven,” Kourtney, 42, captioned a photo kissing the Blink-182, drummer, 45, on Instagram on Monday, April 26, after they appeared to be heading back to their homes in Calabasas.

In the sexy snapshot, the Poosh founder, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, rocked a thong string bikini and head scarf while her beau wore black shorts. In the background was a tremendous view of a canyon. “Everything,” Travis commented with a black heart emoji.

The A-list couple enjoyed luxe accommodations during their getaway. Kourtney shared a glimpse of where they were staying, which included a large, covered patio and pool that looked out onto the desert and more canyons. A telescope was propped up, which would be perfect for star gazing, and a fire pit was set with four chairs surrounding it.

Later that day, Kourtney and Travis posted photos cuddled up watching Bridgerton and playing scrabble while driving on the rocker’s tour bus.

The musician no longer flies after being involved in a horrific plane crash in 2008 that resulted in the death of four people on board. The accident also left Travis with severe burns over 65 percent of his body, and he had to undergo 27 surgeries and skin grafts. Since then, the artist has made many lifestyle changes, including going vegan

Kourtney and Travis are head over heels in love, and they don’t care who knows it. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ex, Younes Bendjima seemingly shaded his former girlfriend via his Instagram Story hours after she posted her loved-up photo with Travis.

“Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange,” the model, 27, wrote seemingly in reference to the reality starlet’s racy picture with her beau.

Kourtney and Younes split in August 2018, and the mom of three briefly talked about their tumultuous romance during a March 25 episode of KUWTK.

“Do you still talk to what’s-his-name?” Khloé Kardashian asked her older sister during the episode. “No, never,” Kourtney replied. “Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?” the Good American founder, 36, followed up.

“Yeah, he’ll text me once in a while,” she revealed, noting she “never” thinks about Younes.

Kourtney is happy to leave the past in the past. Keep scrolling to see photos from her and Travis’ trip!