Sorry, #Skourtney shippers! Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, seem like total endgame material. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating” a source previously told Life & Style.

“The chemistry between them was there so it seemed like a natural transition. They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” the insider added. “Travis always found Kourt super sexy so he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her. For Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

The Poosh.com founder, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, went Instagram official with Travis on February 16. The music producer and the E! personality posted matching photos of their interlocked hands.

Thankfully, Kourtney’s loved ones are totally Team Travis. “He knows the Kardashians and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the source assured. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again.”

According to the insider, Travis, who shares children Landon and Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, is “a much better fit for Kourtney and more age-appropriate and mature” than Scott. Moreover, the Grammy Award nominee “treats her with respect and “he’s amazing with the kids.”

While Travis and Shanna are amicable, there is some tension between the former model and Kourtney — but he’s keeping his distance! “Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” a separate source told Life & Style.

“He thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy,” the insider noted. “Travis and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”

A successful boyfriend who wants to keep the peace? Sounds like Kourtney found The One!

