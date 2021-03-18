Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Travis Barker Spotted Packing on the PDA After Lunch Date in L.A.

Head over heels! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted packing on the PDA after a lunch date in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 16.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the happy couple stood at the valet stand waiting for their car outside of Crossroads Kitchen vegan restaurant in West Hollywood. The pair hand their arms wrapped around one another and Kourt, 41, even nuzzled her face into the Blink-182 drummer’s chest.

The musician, 45, opened up about his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 4. The Charlie’s Angels actress, 46, asked Travis — who shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — if he preferred dating women with or without children, to which he noted he has “done both up until now.”

The former Aquabats member added, “I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’”

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Travis gushed over the Poosh founder — who shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick — via a Zoom call. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

The punk rocker also noted that absence makes his heart grow fonder. “I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spent with them instead of every day being with them — especially the beginning of the relationship,” Travis said. “I think missing someone is so important.”

The happy couple sparked romance rumors in January 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together.

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the neighbors becoming romantic after a long friendship. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.” Meanwhile, the Famous Stars and Straps founder is “over-the-moon” to be with Kourtney, whom he “always” found “super sexy.”

