In it for the long haul? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s quotes about each prove their relationship is something special.

As fans know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does not enter relationships lightly and has been in very few public romances. She dated Scott Disick on-and-off for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2015. They share three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign. Kourtney then dated model Younes Bendjima, who is 14 years her junior, from 2016 to 2018.

Enter: Travis. Life & Style confirmed in January 2020 he and the Poosh founder “moved out of the ‘friend zone,’” and they are now dating. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider said at the time.

The longtime friends, who reside in the same neighborhood, seem to be in very similar places in their lives. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that,” the source gushed about the A-list pair. In addition, the punk rocker is “over the moon” to be dating the mom of three, whom he has “always” found “super sexy.”

Prior to dating the reality TV star, Travis was married to ex-wife Melissa Kennedy in 2001, but they split a year later. He then got hitched to Shanna Moakler in 2004, and they were married for four years before calling it quits. Travis and Shanna share two children, son Landon and daughter Alabama. The drummer is also very close with Shanna’s first child, Atiana, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” Shanna said during an episode of the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast in February 2021. “We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore. You know, we just kind of work together.”

Travis is a very proud dad and previously gushed over him and Kourtney connecting about being parents. See that and more quotes about their romance below!