Rockstar love life! Travis Barker’s relationship history includes Kourtney Kardashian and ex-wives Shanna Moakler and Melissa Kennedy.

The Blink-182 drummer’s most publicized romance was with his former wife Shanna. The pair got married during a gothic wedding ceremony in October 2004. One year prior, in 2003, they welcomed their son, Landon, and Shanna gave birth to daughter Alabama in 2005. They even had a reality show about their lives called Meet the Barkers from 2005 to 2006.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The couple filed for divorce in February 2008, and their personal drama became very public. At the time, Travis claimed on MySpace that Shanna had cheated on him and was lazy, while his now-ex said she was concerned about his mental health.

“This was very normal for them,” a source told People at the time. “The relationship was always dysfunctional, they were always love and hate. It was volatile. He’s a rock star, and she likes to go out. They both love and fight hard.”

Their divorce was temporarily put on hold in September 2008 when Travis was involved in a plane crash that resulted in the death of four people. The musician was the only survivor onboard along with DJ AM (real name Adam Goldstein), who later died of a drug overdose in 2009. Travis had second and third-degree burns from the crash and was hospitalized for 11 weeks.

Although Travis and Shanna briefly reconciled after the tragedy, they eventually split but continued living together until 2012, citing it was in the best interest of their kids. “They were constantly arguing about going back and forth to court to [sic] so this was the happy solution — each one had a bedroom and the kids were together and they have their own lives, but it was never gonna work,” a source told People about their arrangement.

Travis has been tied to many famous women through the years, including Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and Kourtney. In January 2021, an insider confirmed to Life & Style the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis had “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’” and are now dating.

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other,” said the insider. “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition … For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

See Travis’ full relationship history below!